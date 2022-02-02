Athletic Club and Real Madrid will clash off on Thursday at San Mames Stadium in the 2021-22 Copa del Rey Quarter-Finals. Check out how to watch El Viejo Clasico in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Athletic Club will come against Real Madrid at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao in the Quarter-Finals of the 2021-22 Copa del Rey on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 3:30 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Spanish cup soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch El Viejo Clasico in the US.

This will be their 19th La Copa meeting. An interesting fact is that there are no favorites in head-to-head clashes, as both Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao have managed to triumph in eight matches apiece, while the remaining two Cup duels have ended in a draw.

Their last Copa del Rey game was played on January 11, 2006, when the Santiago Bernabeu giants cruised past the Basque side with a final result of 4-0 in the second leg of the 2005/06 Round of 16. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet again for the first time in 16 years, this time in the later stages of the 2021-22 Copa del Rey campaign.

Athletic Club vs Real Madrid: Match Information

Date: Thursday, February 3, 2022

Time: 3:30 PM (ET)

Location: San Mames Stadium, Bilbao

Athletic Club vs Real Madrid: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

Athletic Club vs Real Madrid: Storylines

2021-2022 Spanish Super Cup runners-up Athletic Club set up a meeting with the Super Cup winners in the 2021-22 Copa del Rey Quarter-Finals, thanks to a 2-0 victory over Mancha in the Round of 32 and over Barcelona 3-2 in the Round of 16. On the other hand, Real Madrid had to beat Alcoyano 3-1 and Elche 2-1 to get to the Copa del Rey Quarters.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to April 8, 1903, when the Basque team surprised the Madrid side with a 3-2 win in the 1902/03 Copa del Rey Final. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see which club will progress to the Semi-Finals.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Athletic Club vs Real Madrid in the U.S.

The 2021-22 Copa del Rey Quarter-Finals El Viejo Clasico game between Athletic Club and Real Madrid, to be played on Thursday at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.

Athletic Club vs Real Madrid: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of Real Madrid. FanDuel see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them +125 odds to go through to the next stage. Athletic Club, meanwhile, have +195 odds to cause an upset and knock the Madrid side out of the competition, while a tie would result in a +220 payout.

FanDuel Athletic Club +195 Tie +220 Real Madrid +125

* Odds via FanDuel