Athletic Club and Valencia will clash off on Thursday at San Mames in the 23rd round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Check out how to watch the derby game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Athletic Club will host Valencia at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao in the first leg of the 2021-22 Copa del Rey Semi-Finals on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 3:30 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Spanish cup soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the US.

This will be their ninth La Copa meeting. At the moment, there is no favorite side in head-to-head clashes as both Athletic Bilbao and Valencia have grabbed a triumph three times each to this day, and the remaining two matches have ended in a draw.

Their last Copa del Rey game was played on July 2, 1967, when The Bats celebrated a tough 2-1 win in the 1966/1967 Final. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again in the competition for the first time in more than 50 years, this time in the closing part of the 2021-22 Copa del Rey campaign.

Athletic Club vs Valencia: Match Information

Date: Thursday, February 10, 2022

Time: 3:30 PM (ET)

Location: San Mames Stadium, Bilbao

Athletic Club vs Valencia: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

Athletic Club vs Valencia: Storylines

Athletic Club have had to beat Mancha 2-0, in addition to Spanish giants Barcelona 3-2, and Real Madrid 1-0 to get to the Copa del Rey Semi-Finals. Meanwhile, Valencia set up a meeting with Los Che after overcoming lower-tier sides Utrillas 3-0, Arenterio 3-1, Cartagena 2-1, Baleares 1-0, as well as fellow La Liga club, Cadiz with a final result of 2-1.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to June 6, 1943, when the Basque team celebrated a narrow win of 1-0 win in the first leg of the 1942/1943 Copa del Rey Semi-Finals. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see which club will go into the second leg with an advantage.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Athletic Club vs Valencia in the U.S.

The 2021-22 Copa del Rey Semi-Finals Leg 1 game between Athletic Club and Valencia, to be played on Thursday at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.

Athletic Club vs Valencia: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of Athletic Club. FanDuel see them as the firm favorites and thus, they have given them -135 odds to go through to enter the second leg with an advantage. The away side Valencia, meanwhile, have +360 odds to cause an upset in Leg 1, while a tie would result in a +230 payout.

FanDuel Athletic Club -135 Tie +230 Valencia +360

* Odds via FanDuel