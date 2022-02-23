Athletico Paranaense play against Palmeiras for a First Leg game of the 2022 Recopa Sudamericana. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Athletico Paranaense vs Palmeiras: Predictions, odds and how to watch the 2022 Recopa Sudamericana First Leg in the US

Athletico Paranaense and Palmeiras meet in the 2022 Recopa Sudamericana First Leg. This game will take place at Arena da Baixada in Curitiba on February 23, 2022 at 7:30 PM (ET). One team will have the opportunity to win the cup for the first time. Here is all the detailed information about this Recopa Sudamericana game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Athletico Paranaense won the 2021 Copa Sudamericana after an easy group stage where they dominated the rest of the four teams. The knockout stage was slightly complicated for Atletico Paranaense with a tough game in the quarterfinals against Liga de Quito.

On the other side Palmeiras won the 2021 Copa Libertadores back-to-back in what was their third title in the tournament. During the knockout stage of the Copa Libertadores, Palmeiras played three Brazilian teams from the quarterfinals to the final against Flamengo.

Athletico Paranaense vs Palmeiras: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Arena da Baixada, Curitiba, Brazil.

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Athletico Paranaense vs Palmeiras: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Athletico Paranaense vs Palmeiras: Storylines

Athletico Paranaense closed the 2021 Seria A season in Brazil with a losing record of 13-8-17 in the 14th spot of the standings. It was a disappointing season in the local tournament, but at least Athletico Paranaense won the 2021 Copa Sudamericana as a big title after so many losses within Serie A. The Copa Sudamericana final was a tough one against another Brazilian team, but they won 1-0 against Bragantino in what was the team's big victory in 2021.

Palmeiras drew and won a game against Athletico Paranaense in the 2021 Serie A, but unlike Athletico Paranaense, Palmeiras closed the season in the local tournament with a good winning record of 20-6-12 overall in the 3rd post standings. Palmeiras also won the 2021 Copa Libertadores with an international title and playing in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup but they lost against Chelsea.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Athletico Paranaense vs Palmeiras in the U.S.

This 2022 Recopa Sudamericana game for the First Leg will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, tablet or computer.

Athletico Paranaense vs Palmeiras: Predictions And Odds

Athletico Paranaense are underdogs at home with +224 moneyline at BetMGM, they have a negative record in the local tournament against the visitors. Palmeiras are underdogs with +129 moneyline. The draw is offered at +208 and the totals at 2 goals. The best pick for this Recopa Sudamericana game is: OVER 2.



FanDuel Athletico Paranaense +224 Draw / totals +208 / 2 Palmeiras +129

* Odds via FanDuel.