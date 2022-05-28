Atlanta United play against Columbus Crew today at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 14. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.109

Atlanta United are ready to face Columbus Crew, Eastern Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This Matchweek 14 game will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium today, May 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM (ET). The home team only thinks about climbing more positions in the standings. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Atlanta United are in the 8th spot of the standings with 4-4-4 overall and 16 points, it is a good spot for them to continue climbing with more victories. The last win for Atlanta United was three weeks ago on May 7 against the Chicago Fire.

Columbus Crew is dealing with a losing streak of two consecutive losses against NYCFC and LAFC, the team has a record of 3-4-5 overall and 13 points. So far the Columbus Crew have not won an on the road game in the 2022 MLS season.

Atlanta United vs Columbus Crew: Match Information

Date: Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia.

Atlanta United vs Columbus Crew: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Atlanta United vs Columbus Crew: Storylines

Atlanta United are slowly building a new winning streak with two recent draws against the New England Revolution 2-2 and Nashville 2-2, as well with a win against the Chicago Fire 4-1. The team is in good form with Ronaldo Cisneros as the top scorer with 4 goals so far, and Thiago Almada with 3 goals. The last time Atlanta United lost a game was in April against CF Montreal on the road, and Atlanta's offensive attack is scoring an average of 1.58 goals per game.

Columbus Crew are in a bad situation with two consecutive losses against NYCFC 0-2 and Los Angeles FC 0-2, but before those two losses they had started May with a draw that was part of a good streak with two draws and a win. against DC United 3-0 at home. Columbus Crew's last good result on the road was a draw against the New England Revolution 2-2 on May 7.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Atlanta United vs Columbus Crew in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the Eastern Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by Bally Sports Ohio, ESPN+, Bally Sports South. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Atlanta United vs Columbus Crew: Predictions And Odds

Atlanta United are home favorites with 1.97 odds that will pay $197 bucks for a $100 bet on Caesars, they have a good streak and a positive record at home. Columbus Crew are underdogs at 3.95 odds. The draw is offered at 3.77 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: Atlanta United 1.97.

If you are in Arizona, Illinois, New York, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, Caesars offers a lot of in-game promos which make betting live a lot of fun. Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

Caesars Atlanta United 1.97 Draw / Totals 3.77 / 2.5 Columbus Crew 3.95

* Odds via Caesars.