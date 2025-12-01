Where to watch Independiente Medellin vs America de Cali live for in the USA: 2025 Colombian Torneo Finalizacion

Independiente Medellin will face off against America de Cali in the Matchday 4 showdown of the 2025Torneo Finalizacion semifinal quadrangular. Fans in the USA can find all the essential details here, including kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options to watch the game live.

[Watch Independiente Medellin vs America de Cali online in the US on Fubo]

In Group A of the semifinal quadrangulars, America de Cali and Independiente Medellin collide in a matchup loaded with stakes, with America entering the night positioned to tighten the title race by climbing to seven points and pulling within striking distance of Junior.

Medellin, meanwhile, arrive knowing this is a do-or-die moment for their campaign—anything short of three points leaves them buried in the standings and likely out of the hunt. With one team pushing to apply real pressure to stay alive, this showdown promises high intensity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Independiente Medellin vs America de Cali match be played?

Independiente Medellin will face America de Cali in a Matchday 4 clash of the 2025Torneo Finalizacion semifinal quadrangular this Monday, December 1, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 PM (ET).

Jhon Murillo of America De Cali – Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Advertisement

Independiente Medellin vs America de Cali: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Independiente Medellin vs America de Cali in the USA

Catch this 2025Torneo Finalizacion clash between Independiente Medellin and America de Cali in the USA on Fubo. Additional viewing options include Fanatiz USA, Fubo Latino 2 and RCN Nuestra Tele.