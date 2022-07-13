Atlanta United play against Real Salt Lake today at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 20. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Atlanta United are ready to face Real Salt Lake, East vs West Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This Matchweek 20 game will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 13, 2022 at 7:30 PM (ET). The home team wants to take advantage of this opportunity to climb a little higher in the standings. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Atlanta United are trying to improve their season but things are not going their way especially with the results of the last four games where Atlanta United lost three of four.

Real Salt Lake know that Atlanta is in a terrible situation, in addition Real Salt Lake is in the third spot of the Western Conference with a record of 8-6-5 overall. But the team hasn't won a game since last month.

Atlanta United vs Real Salt Lake: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia.

Atlanta United vs Real Salt Lake: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Atlanta United vs Real Salt Lake: Storylines

Atlanta United has a roster full of top scorers like Josef Martinez with five goals and Luiz Araujo with four and Ronaldo Cisneros also with four goals this season but apparently that's not enough to win games. The most recent victory for Atlanta United was against Inter Miami 2-0 at home on June 19.

Real Salt Lake have a positive record and a good spot in their conference standings but they have drawn two of their last three games and lost one against Minnesota United 3-2 on the road. This will be Real Salt Lake's second on the road game this month and so far their away record is negative at 2-3-5.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Atlanta United vs Real Salt Lake in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the East vs West Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by KMYU Utah, ESPN+, Bally Sports South, KSL-TV, SiriusXM FC. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Atlanta United vs Real Salt Lake: Predictions And Odds

Atlanta United are favorites to win this game at home with 1.83 odds that will pay $183 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they are struggling to win but the visitors’ record on the road is bad. Real Salt Lake are underdogs at 3.90 odds. The draw is offered at 3.70 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: Atlanta United 1.83.

