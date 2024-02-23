It’s become one of the most viral soccer plays of the week. Lionel Messi on Wednesday showed no mercy when he chipped the ball and dribbled past an injured Andrew Brody in Inter Miami’s 2-0 opening night victory over Real Salt Lake.

Despite the win for Inter Miami, their first official MLS win since September of last year, the Messi play was one of the biggest talking points. Messi did have an assist for Rober Taylor’s opening goal and had an NHL hockey assist in the second.

For Andrew Brody he has now become a quiz question answer, who was that player Messi dribbled past that was injured?

Andrew Brody’s Instagram story on Messi

Andrew Brody took to Instagram and wrote “for those asking, yes I was the cone on the ground.” Brody was down on the ground due to an Inter Miami player stomping on his hand which took several minutes for him to recover from.

Brody is a 28-year-old defender and has been at RSL since 2021, before that he had a loan stint with Austrian third-tier side Pinzgau Saalfelden.

Inter Miami now travel cross country to play the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday, while RSL play at home against the other LA team LAFC on Saturday.