Atlanta United and Sporting Kansas City clash in the opening week of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch the game in the US and Canada.

Atlanta United vs Sporting KC: Date, Time and TV channel in the US and Canada for Week 1 of 2022 MLS regular season

Atlanta United welcome Sporting Kansas City to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 1 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here, you will find the date and kick-off time. To watch it in the US, you can tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial), while if you are in Canada you can watch the game on DAZN.

The Five Stripes head into the new season with high expectations after a sour 2021 campaign. After taking over last year in the wake of Gabriel Heinze's controversial departure, Gonzalo Pineda faces a huge challenge in his first full season in charge. Atlanta were busy in the offseason, landing a promising Argentinian talent as Thiago Almada, while they let Esequiel Barco leave for River Plate.

On the other hand, Peter Vermes will begin a new season at the helm of Kansas City aiming to build on last year's performance. Sporting KC finished 3rd in the West but came up short in the Conference semifinals against Real Salt Lake. Unfortunately, the team will miss Alan Pulido, who suffered a season-ending injury.

Atlanta United vs Sporting KC: Date

Atlanta United and Sporting Kansas City will face each other on Sunday, February 27, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the opening week of the 2022 Major League Soccer regular season.

Atlanta United vs Sporting KC: Time by State in the US

ET: 3 PM

CT: 2 PM

MT: 1 PM

PT: 12 PM

TV channel to watch Atlanta United vs Sporting KC in the US and Canada

The game betweenAtlanta United and Sporting Kansas City will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial), while if you are in Canada you can tune in to DAZN. Other options in the US: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, FOX Deportes, and FOX Sports App.