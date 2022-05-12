Atlas will host Chivas for the Second Leg of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Quaterfinals. Check out the match information such as: when, where and how to watch the game in the United States.

Atlas vs Chivas: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Quarter-finals

Atlas and Chivas will face-off at Estadio Jalisco for the Second Leg of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Quaterfinals. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX Playoffs game including the date, time, TV Channel, and Live Stream. This Liga MX quarterfinals game will available in the United States to watch and stream live on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

Atlas have struggled as hosts in the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX season. Atlas have won just once in their last 4 games at Estadio Jalisco. This includes a 1-1 draw against their quarterfinals' rival. Their last home game was also a 1-1 draw against Tigres UANL.

On the other side Chivas have eliminated Atlas 3 times in the Liga MX Playoffs. In addition, Chivas eliminated in a 4-1 win against Pumas UNAM at home in the Reclassification game. Also, Chivas have an unbeaten streak with 3 wins in a row at home with 9 goals scored in those games.

Atlas vs Chivas: Date

Atlas and Chivas will face-off at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM (ET) for the Second Leg of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Quaterfinals. The winner of this matchup will advance to the semifinals.

Atlas vs Chivas: Time by States in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Atlas vs Chivas: How to watch or stream live free in the US

The Second Leg game of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Quaterfinals to be played between Atlas and Chivas will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial). Other options: TUDN USA, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App and Univision.