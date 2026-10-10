Atlas vs Chivas: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Liga MX game on October 10, 2026

Atlas host Chivas at Estadio Jalisco in a key Liga MX Apertura 2026 Jornada 11 clash, with both Guadalajara clubs fighting near the top of the standings. Here is how to watch the Clasico Tapatio live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Atlas vs Chivas Tournament Liga MX Date Saturday, October 10, 2026 Time 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT TV Channels TUDN USA, Univision Live Stream TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX, Univision NOW

How to watch Atlas vs Chivas in the USA

In the United States, the Clasico Tapatio is scheduled to air on Univision and TUDN, while fans can also stream the match through ViX, Univision NOW, TUDN.com and the TUDN app.

Can I watch Atlas vs Chivas for free?

There is no confirmed free legal streaming option specifically for Atlas vs Chivas in the USA.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Atlas and Chivas meet at Estadio Jalisco on Saturday, October 10, for a Clasico Tapatio with direct implications near the top of the Liga MX Apertura 2026 standings. Chivas enter Jornada 11 in third place with 18 points from 10 matches, while Atlas have 17 points and sit sixth. A win would allow Atlas to move above their city rivals, making the three points especially valuable in the race for a postseason spot.

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Luis Leite of Atlas during the Liga MX Torneo Apertura 2026 10th-round match (Source: Francisco Vega/Getty Images)

Both teams will be looking to respond after their most recent league matches. Atlas arrive with momentum after a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Tijuana, scoring twice late to turn the game around.

Chivas, meanwhile, suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Queretaro in Jornada 10 after previously going unbeaten in three consecutive league matches, including wins over Atletico de San Luis and Pumas and a 2-2 draw against America.

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The rivalry adds another layer to an already important game. Chivas have had the better recent record against Atlas, winning three of the teams’ last five meetings, with the other two ending in draws. The Guadalajara side also won the most recent meeting between the clubs, while Saturday’s match returns to Estadio Jalisco, where Atlas will have home-field advantage.

What time is the Atlas vs Chivas match?

The Atlas vs Chivas match kicks off Saturday, October 10, at 9:00 PM ET. The official club schedules list the match for 7:00 PM local time in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Eastern Time: 9:00 PM

Central Time: 8:00 PM

Mountain Time: 7:00 PM

Pacific Time: 6:00 PM