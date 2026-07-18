Chivas vs Toluca: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time in a Liga MX Apertura Tournament 2026 match on July 18, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Chivas vs Toluca
|Tournament
|Liga MX
|Date
|Saturday, July 18, 2026
|Time
|9:05 PM (ET) / 6:05 PM (PT)
|TV Channels
|Telemundo, Universo
|Live Stream
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium
How to watch Chivas vs Toluca in the USA
Viewers across the United States can watch this exciting showdown through several live broadcast options. Television coverage will be available on Telemundo and Universo.
Those who prefer streaming can watch the match live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium, making it easy to follow the game from almost any device.
Can I watch Chivas vs Toluca for free?
Soccer fans in the United States can stream this matchup live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, both offering a 5-day free trial for eligible new users.
Fans can use either free trial to stream the full match live at no upfront cost before the promotional period ends.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
Two clubs with legitimate Apertura 2026 title aspirations kick off their campaigns as Chivas hosts Toluca in one of the opening weekend’s marquee matchups.
Chivas enters the new season eager to build on last semester’s semifinal run, where it came up just short in a 4-3 aggregate defeat to Cruz Azul, while Tolucais determined to bounce back after a disappointing 3-0 aggregate loss to Pachuca in the playoffs.
With both sides aiming to make an early statement and collect three valuable points, expect a highly competitive showdown between two teams looking to open the tournament with a victory.
Paulinho of Toluca – Hector Vivas/Getty Images
Chivas vs Toluca: Predicted Lineups
Chivas (3-4-2-1): Whalley; Campillo, Aguirre, Perez; Ledezma, Govea, F Gonzalez, B Gonzalez; Carrillo, Castenada; Sepulveda.
Toluca (4-2-3-1): Garcia; Lopez, Pereira, Briseno, Barbosa; Romero, Gutierrez; Perez, Guzman, Angulo; Paulinho.
What time is the Chivas vs Toluca match?
The match kicks off today, July 18, at 9:05 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 9:05 PM
Central Time: 8:05 PM
Mountain Time: 7:05 PM
Pacific Time: 6:05 PM