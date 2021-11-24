Atlas and Monterrey will clash off again on Saturday at Estadio Jalisco in the Quarter-Finals Leg 2 of the Liga MX Apertura 2021. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Atlas will meet with Monterrey again at the Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara in the second leg of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs Quarter-Finals. Here you will find when and how to watch this thrilling Liga MX Apertura Playoff game in the US. To watch the game in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 46th overall meeting. Interestingly, Monterrey are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 22 occasions so far; Atlas have grabbed a triumph 12 times to this day, and a similar number of 11 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on September 11, 2021, when Atlas salvaged a late 2-1 win at home in the regular 2021 Liga MX season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the third time this year, this time in the Liga MX Apertura Playoffs 2021.

Atlas vs Monterrey: Date

The 2021 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs Quarter-Finals Leg 2 game between Atlas and Monterrey will be played on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara.

Atlas vs Monterrey: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 AM

MT: 8:05 AM

PT: 7:05 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Atlas vs Monterrey for 2021 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs

The return game to be played between Atlas and Monterrey in the Quarter-Finals of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the United States. Other options include TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.