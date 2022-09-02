Matchday 12 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 sees the clash of two teams desperate to break their losing streaks: Atlas vs Pumas UNAM. Here you will find the match preview, predictions, odds and how to tune in for free in the United States.

Atlas is simply the current two-time champion of Liga MX. A team that lived the best period of its history thanks to having the talent and courage to end 70 years of championship drought, but whose present seems to remind them of that thorny past that hurt their fans. Their record of 2 wins, 3 ties and 7 losses, and their 16th place out of 18 in the standings says it all.

On the other side, Pumas UNAM dreamed that the presence of former Barcelona star Dani Alves would give them that extra power to fight for Liga MX glory. The truth is that the team has not been able to win a single one of the 7 league games in which it has had the Brazilian, reason enough to be second to last in the standings.

Atlas vs Pumas UNAM: Match Information

Date: Saturday, September, 3, 2022

Time: 8:05 PM (ET)

Location: Jalisco Stadium, Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico

Live Stream US: Fubo TV (7-day free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN App, and Univision NOW

Atlas vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

Atlas vs Pumas UNAM: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In their most recent Liga MX match, both Atlas and Pumas suffered painful defeats. The Guadalajara side were beaten 4-2 by Club León, while the Mexico City side was outclassed 3-1 by the revitalized Chivas.

The bad news for Liga MX fans who want to enjoy this match is that there are not expected to be many goals. In the last 5 matches between Atlas and Pumas, only 2 goals have been scored. The balance is one win per side and 3 draws.

How to watch or live stream Atlas vs Pumas UNAM:

Necessity has always been the mother of great deeds. So both Atlas and Pumas UNAM will want to take advantage of the fact that their opponents are not at their best to finally get a victory that will alleviate their situation in Liga MX. Enjoy this match for free in the U.S. with Fubo TV (7-day free trial) as well as on TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN App, and Univision NOW.

Atlas vs Pumas UNAM: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers predict that between Atlas and Pumas UNAM, the Guadalajara side are the least bad in Liga MX at the moment, and put them as clear favorites.