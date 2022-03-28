Diego Simeone has a short list of two familiar names to bring in to Atlético Madrid next season, it will be a push to challenge for the LaLiga title next season.

Diego Simeone still has two years remaining on his Atlético Madrid deal and is still pushing to take Atlético Madrid to new heights. No one can state that Simeone’s time at Atlético have not catapulted the club from midtable strugglers to a Champions League challenging side.

Under the extroverted Argentine manager Atlético Madrid has won 8 championships and been runners up in two editions of the UEFA Champions League. What may raise eyebrows is that Simeone has been coaching the side since 2011 and has coached over 500 matches.

Now looking ahead to next season Simeone has two names he’d like to bring in during the summer transfer season to build up his squad. According to TyC Sports in Argentina those players are fellow countrymen Paulo Dybala and Lautaro Martínez.

Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala is out of contract at Juventus and the Argentine forward still has a lot left in the tank to take over to LaLiga. Dybala has been solid at Juventus and has interest from Inter Milan as well in case the Serie A side lose Lautaro Martínez.

Lautaro Martínez

Lautaro Martínez seems to be a bigger fit for Atlético Madrid with Luis Suárez leaving in the summer, the club will need a striker and Martínez fits exactly what Simeone is looking for. According to TyC Sports Martínez has a release clause of 70 million euros and has transfer interest from the Premier League as well.