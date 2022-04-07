With his future up in the air, Uruguayan superstar Luis Suarez's camp has reportedly opened talks with two unexpected candidates to acquire his services. Will he leave Atletico Madrid for nothing in the summer?

Following a memorable first season with Atletico Madrid, the outlook is completely different for Luis Suarez in the 2021-22. The veteran striker may be the team's top scorer with 13 goals across all competitions but somehow that's not enough for Diego Simeone to start him on the big games.

Lucho was an unused substitute in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal-tie against Manchester City, something that became more and more usual throughout the season.

His contract is up in the summer and his time on the bench suggests that his future could be elsewhere. He has not signed a pre-contract agreement with another club yet, despite he could have already done that since January, but his agents are reportedly in talks with two unexpected teams.

Report: Luis Suarez's agents talk with 2 teams over free summer move

According to AS, Luis Suarez's agents have been in talks with Besiktas and Fenerbahce, as the Turkish giants showed interest in the Uruguayan striker. The report claims that Suarez's camp inquired about their respective projects and also discussed the financial aspect of a potential deal.

Suarez had a fantastic comeback season in his first year with Atletico, having joined the Colchoneros from Barcelona for a bargain after Ronald Koeman decided to offload him when he took charge of the Cules in the summer of 2020.

The former Liverpool striker eventually led Atletico to an epic La Liga title by scoring an impressive 21 league goals, but this season has been different for him as Simeone gave priority to the likes of Joao Felix, Antoine Griezmann or Angel Correa. Suarez, 35, is not getting any younger and the two-year deal he signed at Atletico in 2020 may not be extended.