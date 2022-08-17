Manchester United is desperate to sign new players to compete for the 2022-23 Premier League season. Despite their efforts, they were rejected again and now Atletico Madrid denied a $135M bid for one of its top prospects.

Manchester United has failed again this summer. The Red Devils wanted to sign one of the top prospects in the world from Atletico Madrid, but the Colchoneros denied a juicy offer. The English side made a $135 million bid for one of their players, but the Spanish team rejected it as they do not have any intentions of selling this future star.

It has not been the best summer for Manchester United. Despte Erik ten Hag's arrival, the coach has not been able to win in the Premier League and his team is suffering. The Dutch manager is still looking for the best starting XI, but it seems like the players are uncomfortable with all the rumors and judgements around them.

The 2022 summer transfer window is still open and Manchester United is trying to make a blockbuster move before it closes. Now, the English team reached Atletico Madrid to sign one of the top prospects in the world. Although they made a huge bid, the Colchoneros are not willing to sell their player as they think he might become the biggest superstar soon.

Atletico Madrid rejects a $135 million bid from Manchester United for Joao Felix

According to Marca, Manchester United made an approach to Atletico Madrid to see if they were willing to sell Joao Felix, but the Spanish side closed instantly the door and rejected a $135 million bid for the Portuguese striker.

In the summer of 2019, Atletico Madrid spent $127.2 million for Joao, who was then playing for Benfica. This summer, both Manchester United and Bayern Munich were rejected by the Colchoneros as they are not listening for any offers for their forward.

Afterwards, Atletico Madrid's official Twitter account tweeted a picture of Joao Felix with the word"Priceless" in reference of their denial to the juicy offer. According to Marca, Miguel Angel Gil Marin, the team's president, has been clear: if someone wants the Portuguese striker they will need to pay the $350 million release clause he has.

This rejection could create a ripple effect for both teams. It has been reported that Atletico Madrid wants Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United and offered Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann for the legendary striker. But the denial could close the Red Devils' door as they wanted Joao Felix as his blockbuster move if CR7 leaves.