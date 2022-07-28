Atletico Madrid and Manchester United will face against each other on Saturday at the Ullevaal Stadion for a 2022 Club Friendly. Check out here the probable lineups for this preseason matchup.

Atletico Madrid and Manchester United are near to close out of their pre-season matchups. This 2022 Club Friendly match at at the Ullevaal Stadion in Olso will be the first of two last friendly games for both teams. Check out here the probable lineups for this preseason matchup.

Atletico Madrid haven't got much playing time as it is used to for most European teams. Although, the team managed by Diego Simeone is still looking to finish off their squad to be ready for next season. That's why they recently acquired Argentine right back Nahuel Molina.

Meanwhile Manchester United have played four pre-season games already. Under Erik Ten Hag's management, the Red Devils are in an unbeaten streak during this tour. Also, for the friendly remaining games United will play against two Spanish rivals, first Atletico then Rayo Vallecano.

Atletico Madrid probable lineup

The team managed by Diego Simeone has to manage two more pre-season games before La Liga 2022-23 starts in August. Therefore, is probable that the starting lineup will be a mixed of young players and starters for the upcoming season.

Atletico Madrid probable starting XI: Sergio Díez; Felipe Monteiro, Mario Hermoso, Renan Lodi, Marcos Llorente, Axel Witsel, Koke Resurrección, Saúl Ñíguez, Matheus Cunha and Antoine Griezmann

Manchester United probable lineup

The team managed by Erik Ten Hag has been mixed up for all the pre-season games the team had. In fact, even Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't played yet as he is solving issues with the front office in regard of his transfer situation.

Manchester United probable starting X: Tom Heaton; Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw; Scott McTominay, Fred; Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial