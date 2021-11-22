Atletico Madrid and Milan will meet at Wanda Metropolitano in a "now or never" match for both of them. Here, check out when, where an how to watch this game in the United States.

The Champions League 2021/22 group stage is in its decisive stages. Atletico Madrid and Milan will face each other at Wanda Metropolitano, and both teams have chances to go through the next round after Liverpool already secured his first spot. You can watch this match in the US on FuboTV.

The home side is third in the table with four points so far, one behind Porto who are second. Simeone’s side has lost their last two matches in the tournament, both against Liverpool, and need to go back to winning ways at home.

Precisely, their only win came against Milan, who also need a win to have a slight chance to go through the second round. They can win the second place in the group if they get a triumph and Porto lose against Liverpool.

Atletico Madrid vs Milan: Date

Atletico Madrid and Milan will face each other for Matchday 5 of the 2021/22 Champions League group stage on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. The match will take place at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Atletico Madrid vs Milan: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream Atletico Madrid vs Milan

The match between Atletico Madrid and Milan for Matchday 5 of Champions League 2021/22 group stage to be played on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 will be broadcasted in the United States by FuboTV. You can also watch it on TUDN App, TUDNxtra, Paramount+, TUDN.com.