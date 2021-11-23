Atletico Madrid will host Milan for Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League 2021/22. Here, find out everything there's to know about this match such as information, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Atletico Madrid vs Milan: Predictions, odds and how to watch Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League 2021/22 group stage in the US

Atletico Madrid will host Milan for Matchday 5 of the Champions League 2021/22 group stage. Here, find out everything there’s to know about this match such as information, the preview, predictions and odds. If you are in the US, you can watch it on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+.

The hosts must win to stay in contention to reach the next round without having to depend on other results. Atletico are coming to this match after losing twice to Liverpool, who are already qualified as winners of the group.

Meanwhile, Milan, who drew their last match to Porto, must win to have a chance to go through the round of 16 or to win an UEFA Europa League place. The visitors can’t finish in the top two regardless of their own result if Porto win.

Atletico Madrid vs Milan: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Time: 3.00 PM (ET).

Location: Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain.

Atletico Madrid vs Milan: Time by State in the US

ET: 3.00 PM

CT: 2.00 PM

MT: 1.00 PM

PT: 12.00 PM

Atletico Madrid vs Milan: Storylines

Milan have never beaten Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. These two teams have faced each other three times in this tournament and Atletico have won them all. They met two months ago with the Spanish winning 2-1 as visitors with goals from Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann.

How to watch or live stream Atletico Madrid vs Milan in the US

The match between Atletico Madrid and Milan for Matchday 5 of the Champions League 2021/22 group stage to be played on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 will be broadcasted in the US by FuboTV and Paramount+. You can also watch it on TUDN App, TUDNxtra, TUDN.com.

Atletico Madrid vs Milan: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, Atletico Madrid are the strong favorites to win this match with odds of -155, while Milan have odds of +450. A tie would end up in a +290 payout.

FanDuel Atletico Madrid -155 Tie +290 Milan +450

*Odds by FanDuel