Atletico Madrid and Osasuna will face each other for Matchday 14 of La Liga 2021/22. Here, check out when, where and how to watch this match in the US.

After the international break, it’s time for the domestic leagues to resume. This weekend, Atletico Madrid will host Osasuna for round 14 of the Spanish La Liga 2021/22. The home side wants to extend its undefeated five-match run.

Diego Simeone’s team is currently fourth in the standings with 23 points. They drew 3-3 with Valencia last time out. While they haven’t lost in their last five league matches, three of them ended up in a draw. So, the team will try to get the three points this time.

Meanwhile, Osasuna are seventh in the standings with 19 points. They lost their last two league matches, against Sevilla and Real Sociedad, both with identical results (2-0). Their last victory was four games ago, so they will try to return to winning ways.

Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna: Date

Atletico Madrid and Osasuna will face each other for Matchday 14 of La Liga on Saturday, November 20, 2021. The match will take place at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna

The match between Atletico Madrid and Osasuna for Matchday 14 of La Liga to be played on Saturday, November 20, 2021 will be broadcasted in the United States by ESPN+.