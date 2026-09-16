Barcelona vs Racing Santander: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for LaLiga game on September 16, 2026

Barcelona host Racing Santander at Spotify Camp Nou in a Matchday 6 LaLiga clash. Barça are perfect to start the season, while Racing have made a solid return to the top flight. Here’s how to watch in the USA.

Match Summary Match Barcelona vs Racing Santander Tournament LaLiga Date Wednesday, September 16, 2026 Time 3:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM PT TV Channels ESPN Deportes Live Stream Fubo, ESPN+, ESPN App

How to watch Barcelona vs Racing Santander in the USA

Barcelona vs Racing Santander will be available in the United States through ESPN Deportes, with streaming available on Fubo, the ESPN App and ESPN+.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Racing Santander for free?

Yes, eligible viewers can use Fubo‘s current 5-day free trial to watch the match without paying upfront. The platform currently lists a five-day trial across its featured plans, with no commitment and the option to cancel.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Barcelona enter Matchday 6 sitting top of LaLiga with a perfect 15 points from five games, having scored 21 goals and conceded only four. Hansi Flick‘s team extended that flawless start with a 4-2 victory over Levante on September 13, with Lamine Yamal scoring twice. The win also kept Barça three points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the table.

Rodri, Lamine Yamal and Raphina during the LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27 match (Source: Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Racing Santander arrive at Spotify Camp Nou in 10th place with seven points, after two wins, one draw and two defeats in their first five matches. The newly promoted side has already shown it can compete in LaLiga, although the challenge becomes significantly tougher against the defending champions.

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Jose Alberto Lopez‘s team also have a recent reminder that Barcelona can be beaten only with an exceptional performance: Barça defeated them 2-0 in the Copa del Rey in January 2026, with goals from Ferran Torres and Yamal.

The historical record strongly favors Barcelona. The clubs have met 101 times in all competitions, with Barça winning 63, Racing taking 17 victories and 21 matches ending in draws. Barcelona have also won each of the last five meetings, including the January Copa del Rey encounter.

Barcelona vs Racing Santander: Predicted Lineups

Barcelona (4-2-3-1): Joan Garcia; Joao Cancelo, Gerard Martin, Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia; Marc Bernal, Pedri; Karim Adeyemi, Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal; Raphinha.

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Racing Santander (4-2-3-1): Julen Agirrezabala; Dani Salinas, Jeanuel Belocian, Pablo Ramon, Alvaro Mantilla; Matteo Prati, Maguette Gueye; Inigo Vicente, Sergio Canales, Andres Martin; Yassin Zabiri.

What time is the Barcelona vs Racing Santander match?

The Barcelona vs Racing Santander match kicks off on Wednesday, September 16, at 3:30 PM ET at Spotify Camp Nou. FC Barcelona’s official schedule confirms the 9:30 PM local kickoff in Spain, which corresponds to 3:30 PM Eastern Time.

Eastern Time: 3:30 PM

Central Time: 2:30 PM

Mountain Time: 1:30 PM

Pacific Time: 12:30 PM