Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will face each other at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday, May 8, on Matchday 35 of 2021-2022 La Liga season. Here you can find out the probable lineups of both teams for this game. It will be broadcast in the United States on ESPN+.

The team led by Diego Simeone will be seeking to beat Real Madrid for the first time at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. Atletico Madrid must win to remain in with a chance of qualifying for the 2022-2023 Champions League. El Colchonero are in fourth place in the standings with 61 points and occupies the last UCL qualification spot.

On the other hand, Real Madrid are under no pressure. El Merengue have already been crowned La Liga champion and reached another Champions League Final after defeating Manchester City 6-5 on aggregate. In addition, Atletico Madrid will not give honor to Real Madrid for winning the Spanish championship, about that, Luka Modric said: "We don't think anything about it. We're not interested in”.

Atletico Madrid’s probable lineups

Given the situation his team is in, Diego Simeone will field his best players. Lemar, Joao Félix, Mario Hermoso and Reinildo are certain absentees. After the defeat at San Mamés against Athletic Club 2-0 changes are also expected. Vrsaljko, for example, could return to the starting lineup.

Atletico Madrid probable starting XI: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Giménez, Savic, Lodi; Koke, Kondogbia, De Paul; Marcos Llorente, Griezmann and Carrasco.

Real Madrid’s probable lineups

Now that Real Madrid have secured its place in the Champions League final, it is likely that Carlo Ancelotti will field an alternative team. Players such as Marcelo, Vallejo, Ceballos, or Asensio could get their chance from the start.

Real Madrid probable starting XI: Courtois; Lucas Vázquez, Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo; Ceballos, Casemiro, Camavinga; Marco Asensio, Benzema and Rodrygo.