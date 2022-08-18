In a succulent dish for soccer lovers, Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid takes on Unai Emery's Villarreal CF in Spain's La Liga matchday 2. We reveal how, when and where to watch the game if you are in the United States.

Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream this 2022 Liga MX match

In a match that looks pretty evenly matched, at least on paper, Atletico Madrid takes on Villarreal in Spain's La Liga matchday 2. If you want to enjoy the broadcast of the game in the United States, read on as we will reveal how and where to watch it.

It's amazing how evenly matched Atletico and Villarreal are, as both squads debuted with a clear 3-0 away win in the 2022-2023 season. Diego Simeone's side beat Getafe, while Unai Emery's side overcame Valladolid.

Their five most recent meetings also reflect the level playing field that Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal tends to be. There have been 3 draws, including 2 last season, and a couple of wins for Los Colchoneros. The most recent occasion that the Yellow Submarine beat the Madrid side was in 2018.

Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal: Date

It will be next Sunday, August 21, 2022, when Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid will host Unai Emery's Villarreal CF at the brand new Wanda Metropolitano in the Spanish capital. A simply unmissable duel in La Liga matchday 2.

Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:30 PM

CT: 12:30 PM

MT: 11:30 AM

PT: 10:30 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal:

A very tight, tactical and strategic match awaits you on matchday 2 of Spain's La Liga between Atlético Madrid and Villarreal. If you love these kind of clashes, you can not miss it. Just tune in from the United States on ESPN+.