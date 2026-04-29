What happened to Julian Alvarez and why was he subbed off by Atletico vs Arsenal?

Atletico Madrid and Arsenal are playing the other semifinal tie of the UEFA Champions League in a very tactical match, but there was a sequence that raises concern for Diego Simeone’s side, as forward Julian Alvarez, who scored from the penalty spot, had to be substituted.

Julian was substituted in the 77th minute of the second half due to an apparent injury to his left ankle, with Alex Baena coming on in his place. The injury comes from a play involving a challenge with Eberechi Eze, where both fall to the ground, with slight contact without intention from the Arsenal player against Julian.

There is also an expectation for an official update, as it could also be the result of fatigue after a very intense match in which Alvarez was highly active and pressing at a very high level. It is expected not to be serious, looking ahead to the second leg, and clearly, his presence in the 2026 World Cup.

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First leg of Atletico vs Arsenal

Atletico Madrid fought back to earn a 1-1 draw with Arsenal in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal. Julian Alvarez netted from the penalty spot to equalise Viktor Gyokeres’ own spot kick.

Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal broke the deadlock shortly before half-time after Gyokeres was bundled over in the box by David Hancko, and the Gunners striker picked himself up to rattle home his spot kick, which put them ahead, but with a controversial decision over whether it was a penalty or not.

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Simeone switched formation to 3-4-3 at the break, and his side came out hungry for an equaliser. Julian Alvarez curled a free kick narrowly wide, Ademola Lookman fired straight at David Raya, and Antoine Griezmann had a shot heroically blocked by Gabriel Magalhaes before they got their goal. Finally, Alvarez powered home a penalty after Ben White handled Marcos Llorente’ sliced shot.

The home side dominated from there, with sequence after sequence of attacks from Atletico, led especially by a Griezmann who was fully locked in during the second half, until Arsenal thought they had won a second penalty when Eberechi Eze looked to have been tripped by Hancko, but the referee overturned his decision after consulting VAR, and it ultimately ended level.

Julian Alvarez breaks a record

Julian Alvarez made history after becoming the fastest Argentine to reach 25 goals in the UEFA Champions League in 41 matches, surpassing none other than Lionel Messi, who did it in 42, and with outstanding numbers. This season in 13 matches, he has nine goals with five assists, putting into perspective what Diego Simeone could lose if he is indeed injured.