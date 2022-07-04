Atletico Mineiro will face Emelec for the second leg of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Round of 16. Check out how to watch or live stream this game free in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Atletico Mineiro will look to advance to the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals when they host Emelec for the second leg of the round of 16. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game online in the US. If you live in the United States, you can watch it on Fanatiz (Free trial).

The locals have a very good chance to go through the round since as visitors in Ecuador they obtained a 1-1 that will allow them to advance with a victory. Of course, they should not be overconfident as the visitors will most likely try to defend themselves and get out against them, which would make them very dangerous.

Emelec will go in search of a feat in Brazil. The 1-1 is not really the best of results against a Brazilian team, however if you take into account that the goalkeeper Pedro Ortiz saved a penalty from Hulk, which could have been 2-1, the tie is not so bad, although of course it will not be easy in Brazil.

Atletico Mineiro vs Emelec: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Time: 6:15 PM (ET)

Location: Mineirão Stadium, Mina Gerais, Brazil

Atletico Mineiro vs Emelec: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:15 PM

CT: 5:15 PM

MT: 4:15 PM

PT: 3:15 PM

Atletico Mineiro vs Emelec: Storylines

Between these two teams there are not many confrontations since Atletico Mineiro, with this round of 16 game, face an Ecuadorian team for the third time in their history (previously they had faced El Nacional and Independiente del Valle) so they do not have previous games between them.

Therefore, the only registered game is the one played for the first leg of the current edition of the Copa Libertadores in Ecuador, and which ended in 1-1 draw with goals from Ademir for Atletico Mineiro and Sebastian Rodriguez for Emelec.

How to Watch or Stream Live Atletico Mineiro vs Emelec in the U.S.

Atletico Mineiro vs Emelec: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: Atletico Mineiro the favorite with -300 odds, while Emelec have +850. A tie would finish in a +425 payout.

Caliente Atletico Mineiro -300 Tie +425 Emelec +850

*Odds via Caliente