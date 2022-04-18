Atletico San Luis will clash Pumas UNAM for Matchday 15 of 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. Here you will know about match information: when, where and how to watch this game in the United States.

Atletico San Luis vs Pumas UNAM: Date, Time and TV Channel for Matchday 15 of 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX in the US

There are only 3 games left in the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX regular season. Atletico San Luis will try to secure a win against Pumas UNAM to clinch a spot in the Reclassification zone. Here, you will find out the match information: when, where and how to watch this Liga MX game. If you are in the United States you can watch on FuboTV (Free Trial).

Atletico San Luis, currently rank 13th, are in need of a win to clinch the Reclassification zone. The team managed by Andre Jardine has won one of their last 3 games. Although at Estadio Alfonso Lastras, they have kept a winning streak with 3 consecutive wins with only one goal conceded.

Although Pumas UNAM are rank 7th at the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX table, the 12th place is 2 points away from them. The team managed by Andres Lillini needs to secure one win out of their next 3 games in order to qualify to the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX playoffs.

Atletico San Luis vs Pumas UNAM: Date

Atletico San Luis will go head-to-head against Pumas UNAM for 15 of 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX on Wednesday April 20, 2022, 8:00 PM (ET) at Estadio Alfonso Lastras in San Luis Potosi, Mexico.

Atletico San Luis vs Pumas UNAM: Time by states in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Atletico San Luis vs Pumas UNAM: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

The match between Atletico San Luis and Pumas UNAM for Matchday 15 of 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX will be broadcasted for the United States on FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options are: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.