Atletico San Luis will host Tigre UANL for Matchday 17 of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura Tournament. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

Atletico San Luis and Tigre UANL will face against each other in what will be the last Matchday of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura Tournament regular season. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

It will be one of the most interesting games of Matchday 17, the last of the regular phase. There are already few teams that fight for a specific objective since most are qualified or no longer have the possibility of accessing what will be the postseason. However, in this game two teams meet that can still go further.

On the one hand, Tigres UANL are 3 points behind Santos Laguna, so they could match them and take fourth place to avoid Requalification, although for this they should win by many goals and hope that Santos also lose by a good difference. Atletico San Luis are the last qualified, but with a loss or tie, Mazatlan, Juarez or Tijuana could overtake them and thus be eliminated.

Atletico San Luis vs Tigres UANL: Match Information

Date: Saturday, September 17, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Alfonso Lastras Ramirez Stadium, San Luis Potosí, Mexico

Atletico San Luis vs Tigres UANL: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Atletico San Luis vs Tigres UANL: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Throughout history there have been 21 confrontations between these two rivals, the vast majority for the Liga MX plus two for the MX Cup. In those games the dominators are Tigres UANL, who have obtained victory in a total of 9 occasions, while Atletico San Luis were winners in 7 opportunities, and there were also 5 draws.

The last time they played against each other was on February 20, 2022 for Matchday 6 of this year's Clausura tournament. On that occasion, Tigres UANL won 2-1 with goals from Carlos Gonzalez and Andre-Pierre Gignac, while Igor Lichnovsky scored for Atletico San Luis.

How to watch or live stream Atletico San Luis vs Tigres UANL in the US

The game that will be played this Saturday, October 1 at the Alfonso Lastras Ramirez Stadium, San Luis Potosí, Mexico for the Matchday 17 of Liga MX between Atletico San Luis and Tigres UANL will be broadcast in the United States on VIX+.

Atletico San Luis vs Tigres UANL: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Tigres UANL are the favorite with 2.15 odds, while Atletico San Luis have 3.10. A tie would finish in a 3.50 payout.

