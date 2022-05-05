Austin FC will play against LA Galaxy for Week 10 of the 2022 MLS season. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Austin FC vs LA Galaxy: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for Week 10 of the 2022 MLS Season

Austin FC want to continue their unbeaten streak with a win against LA Galaxy for Week 10 of the 2022 MLS season. Here, you will find out the match information such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this MLS game. If you are in the United States, watch this match on FuboTV (Free Trial).

Austin FC are one of the best teams in this year's national league. The Verde & Black will face a big test against LA Galaxy. They are currently in 2nd place of the West with 20 points. Austin FC have registered 6 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss. Their last home game was a 3-0 win against Vancouver Whitecaps. Sebastian Driussi is one of the top scorers in the 2022 MLS season with 7 goals.

On the other side, LA Galaxy are just one place behind Austin FC at the West table. They have registered 5 wins, 1 draw and 3 losses to sum up 16 points in this season. Their last away game ended as a 0-0 draw against Chicago Fire. However, Galaxy have won their 3 previous away games with only 1 goal conceded and 5 goals scored. Chicharito is their main scorer so far, with 5 goals.

Austin FC vs LA Galaxy: Date

Austin FC and LA Galaxy will face-off at Q2 Stadium on Sunday, May 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM (ET) for Week 10 of the 2022 MLS season. Both teams seek a win in this matchup to continue to fight for the top positions at the West table.

Austin FC vs LA Galaxy: Time by States in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Austin FC vs LA Galaxy: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This game between Austin FC and LA Galaxy for Week 10 of the 2022 MLS Season will be available in the United States to watch on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial). Other options are: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes and Fox Sports 1.