Los Angeles Galaxy will visit Austin FC this Sunday, May 8 for MLS Matchday 10. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in the United States.

The Los Angeles Galaxy will seek to get closer to the first places in the Western Conference when they visit Austin FC this Sunday, May 8, who are in second position. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this MLS game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the US. You can watch this game on FuboTV (free trial).

The La Galaxy are currently in 5th position in the standings with 16 points (the same as Dallas and Real Salt Lake, although with worse goal difference), product of 5 wins, 1 draw and 3 losses. They have a very good chance to get closer to the top spots when they take on Austin FC, who are in second place with 20 points.

It's going to be an interesting game between two teams who are qualified for the round of 16 at the moment (although this is obviously a long way off and there could be a lot of changes before we get to Matchday 34), but who are looking to climb to the top of the Conference to be able to go directly to the quarterfinals.

Austin FC vs LA Galaxy: Match Information

Date: Sunday, May 8, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Q2 Stadium, North Austin, Texas

Live stream: FuboTV

Austin FC vs LA Galaxy: Time by States in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Austin FC vs LA Galaxy: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Few games have been recorded between these two teams throughout history. They are only 2, in which none of them have been imposed as the dominators. There have been no draws, making those two games a win for each team. It means that in this game we could have new dominators of the statistics or the first tie between the two in history.

The two games recorded above are for MLS Matchday 2 and 6 last year: the first was played on May 15, 2021, while the second took place on September 27, 2021. In both cases they were home teams victories for the same result: 2-0.

How to watch or live stream Austin FC vs LA Galaxy in the US

Austin FC and LA Galaxy will play for the Matchday 10 of the MLS this Saturday, May 8 at 7:00 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes and Fox Sports 1.

Austin FC vs LA Galaxy: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caesars: Austin FC are the favorite with +130 odds, while La Galaxy have +200. A tie would finish in a +250 payout.

If you are in Arizona, Illinois, New York, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, Ceasars offers a lot of in-game promos which make betting live a lot of fun. Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

Caesars Austin FC +130 Tie +250 LA Galaxy +300

*Odds via Caesars