Two of the best teams in the 2022 MLS Regular Season such as Austin FC and LAFC will face-off for Week 27. Here it is all the information about this MLS game, such as how to watch or live stream it free in the US, the match information, storylines, prediction and odds. If you are in the United States you can stream live this game on FuboTV (Free Trial).

Austin FC will try to shorten the distance between them and Los Angeles FC at the Western Conference standings with a win in this game. In fact, the team managed by Josh Wolff has the most dangerous player of the current season in Sebastian Driussi. The Argentine striker has scored 18 goals to be the top scorer of the season.

On the other side, LAFC are arguably the best team in the MLS today. However, the team managed by Steve Cherundolo has lost one the key players of their offense, which was the Uruguayan Brian Rodriguez. But, when their new signing Gareth Bale is ready to play, he will fill the gap perfectly.

Austin FC vs LAFC: Match Information

Date: Friday, August 26, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Austin FC vs LAFC: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Austin FC vs LAFC: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Two of the most recently-created franchises in the Major League Soccer will meet for the 5th time in the regular season. Under Steve Cherundolo's management, LAFC have completely dominated Austin FC. In fact, LAFC have won three of their four previous matchups.

However, Austin FC finally picked up a win over LAFC in their last match against each other. It was a game for Week 4 of the current season, when Ruben Gabrielsen and Diego Fagundez combined for a 2-1 win over Carlos Vela's last-minute goal at the Banc of California Stadium.

How to watch Austin FC vs LAFC in the US

This 2022 MLS Matchup between Austin FC and LAFC will be played on Friday, August 26, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). This Week 27 big game will be available to watch on fuboTV (Free Trial) as well as ESPNLA 710 AM, ESPN Deportes+, ESPN, SiriusXM FC, ESPN Deportes in the US.

Austin FC vs LAFC: Predictions and Odds

The oddsmakers in the US have revealed their predictions and odds for this Week 27 matchup. According to BetMGM, Los Angeles FC have +125 odds to win this game on the road, while Austin FC have +170 odds to pick up the win at home. A draw would make a +250 payout.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000!