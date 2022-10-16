Austin FC will face Real Salt Lake today for the 2022 MLS round of 16. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in the United States.

Austin FC vs Real Salt Lake: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 MLS in the US today

Austin FC will receive Real Salt Lake today in what will be the 2022 MLS round of 16. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The 2022 MLS season is drawing to a close, and with the World Cup kicking off in Qatar, nearly every league is drawing to a close. Two teams have already qualified directly for the quarterfinals: Los Angeles FC and Philadelphia, leaders of the Western and Eastern Conferences, respectively. Only one of these two rivals will accompany them in that phase.

Without a doubt, the favorites to win this game are the locals, the second best team in the west. For much of the regular season they played for first place with LAFC, but in the end the California team got a bigger difference. Real Salt Lake eliminated Portland Timbers in the last Matchday, keeping the last place in the postseason, and now they want to give a new surprise.

Austin FC vs Real Salt Lake: Match Information

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas

Live stream: FuboTV

Austin FC vs Real Salt Lake: Time by States in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Austin FC vs Real Salt Lake: Storylines and Head-to-Head

There are not too many clashes between these two rivals throughout history. They have barely been 4 in the last two seasons, and the funny thing is that there have never been draws every time they met. there are no dominators either: they have been two victories for each one.

The last time they faced each other took place on September 14, 2022 for Matchday 31 of the current edition of the MLS. On that occasion, Austin FC defeated Real Salt Lake at home 3-0 with a Moussa Djitte hat-trick.

How to watch or live stream Austin FC vs Real Salt Lake in the US

Austin FC and Real Salt Lake will play for the 2022 MLS round of 16 today, October 15 at 3:00 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in the United States on FuboTV (Free trial). Other options: ESPN Deportes+, ESPN Deportes, ABC, ESPN3, ABC App, SiriusXM FC.

Austin FC vs Real Salt Lake: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Austin FC are the favorite with 1.90 odds, while Real Salt Lake have 3.70. A tie would finish in a 3.50 payout.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Austin FC 1.90 Tie 3.50 Real Salt Lake 3.70

*Odds via BetMGM