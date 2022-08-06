Austin FC play against San Jose Earthquakes at Q2 Stadium for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 24. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Austin FC are ready to face San Jose Earthquakes, Western Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This MatchWeek 24 game will take place at Q2 Stadium on August 6, 2022 at 9:00 PM (ET). The home team is a big favorite to play in the playoffs and win the title. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Austin FC are very close to the first spot of the standings with 44 points, while LAFC is the team with the most points with 48 points. A couple of wins would put Austin FC as the best team in the Western Conference.

The San Jose Earthquakes are a long way from the postseason, so far they are in the 13th spot in the standings with a record of 5-8-10 overall and three recent losses in the last five games. The most recent game for them was against Inter Miami at home.

Austin FC vs San Jose Earthquakes: Match Information

Date: Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas.

Location: Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas.

Austin FC vs San Jose Earthquakes: Times by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Austin FC vs San Jose Earthquakes: Storylines

Austin FC are ready to steal the first spot of the standings, as long as LAFC loses or draws one of the next two games. For now Austin FC are comfortable in the second spot with 44 points, almost ten points above the third and fourth spot of the standings. In the last five games Austin FC have won against Atlanta United, Houston Dynamo and a recent game against Sporting Kansas City on the road.

The San Jose Earthquakes know they are unlikely to make the playoffs, but there are still 11 weeks left in the 2022 MLS regular season. But San Jose haven't won a game since July 13 and the last four games were three losses and a draw against Real Salt Lake.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Austin FC vs San Jose Earthquakes in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the Western Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by NBC Sports California, Univision Austin, ESPN+, austinfc.com, KNVA CW Austin.

Austin FC vs San Jose Earthquakes: Predictions And Odds

Austin FC are obvious favorites to win this game with 1.53 odds that will pay $153 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong record and as conference top team they are a big threat. San Jose Earthquakes are underdogs with 5.25 odds. The draw is offered at 4.40 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: Over 2.5.

BetMGM Austin FC 1.53 Draw 4.40 / 2.5 San Jose Earthquakes 5.25

* Odds via BetMGM.