Portland Timbers will face Austin this Saturday, March 12 at the Providence Park. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in the United States.

Portland Timbers vs Austin: Match Information

Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Providence Park Portland, Oregon

Live Stream in Canada: DAZN

Portland Timbers vs Austin: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Portland Timbers vs Austin: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The history between these two rivals is very short: they have barely played three games against each other, with two wins for Austin FC and one for the Timbers. The last time they met was on November 8, 2021 with a victory for Portland 3-0.

How to watch or live stream Portland Timbers vs Austin in the US

Portland Timbers and Austin will play the Matchday 3 of the MLS this Saturday, March 12 at 10:00 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in Canada on DAZN. In the United States it can be watched on: KNVA CW Austin, ESPN+, Fox 12 Plus, Univision Austin, austinfc.com, SiriusXM FC.

Portland Timbers vs Austin: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Portland Timbers are unsurprisingly the favorite with 1.72 odds, while Austin FC have 4.33. A tie would finish in a 3.90 payout.

Remember that if you live in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state that allows regulated sports betting, you can bet on this game as well as all games of MLS through BetMGM.

BetMGM Portland Timbers 1.72 Tie 3.90 Austin FC 4.33

*Odds via BetMGM

