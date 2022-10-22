Austin and FC Dallas will clash off on Sunday at Q2 Stadium in the Conference Semi-Finals of the MLS Playoffs 2022. Check out how to watch or live stream the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Austin vs FC Dallas: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream 2022 MLS Playoffs in the US

Austin will come against FC Dallas at the SG Park in Austin in the 2022 MLS Playoffs Conference Semi-Finals on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 8:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Major League Soccer Cup Playoffs match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online the game online in the US. Tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming) to watch the game live in the United States.

This will be their seventh overall meeting. Interestingly, FC Dallas are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on two occasions so far; Austin FC are yet to grab a triumph once to this day, and the remaining four matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on July 17, 2022, when the game ended in a thrilling 1-1 draw in the regular 2022 MLS season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the third time this year, this time in the MLS Playoffs 2022.

Austin vs FC Dallas: Match Information

Date: Sunday, October 23, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Q2 Stadium, Austin

Live Stream: fuboTV (7-Day Free Trial Streaming)

Austin vs FC Dallas: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Austin vs FC Dallas: Storylines

In the First Round, Austin FC have had to beat Real Salt Lake on penalties to get to the Conference Semifinals. Meanwhile, FC Dallas set up a meeting with Josh Wolff's players after overcoming Minnesota United FC also on penalties.

These opponents don't have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to April 7, 2021, and it ended in a thrilling 4-3 Dallas win on penalties in an international friendly. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see which club will face Los Angeles FC in the Western Conference Finals.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Austin vs FC Dallas in the U.S.

The 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semi-Finals game between Austin and FC Dallas, to be played on Saturday, at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as ESPN Deportes+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN, ESPN3, SiriusXM FC in the United States.

Austin vs FC Dallas: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Austin. BetMGM see them as the slight favorites to move to the next stage and they have given them 1.93 odds. The away side FC Dallas, meanwhile, have 3.60 odds to cause an upset and secure a spot in the Conference Finals, while a tie would result in a 3.60 payout.

BetMGM Austin 1.93 Tie 3.60 FC Dallas 3.60

* Odds via BetMGM