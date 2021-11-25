Australia and the USWNT will clash off on Saturday at Stadium Australia in another 2021 International Friendly. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Australia vs USWNT: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for 2021 International Friendly

Australia will meet with the USWNT at the Stadium Australia in Sydney in a 2021 International Friendly. Here you will find when and how to watch this exciting unique women's International Friendly soccer match in the US.

This will be their 11th overall meeting. There are no surprises here as the United States women's national soccer team are the heavy favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on six occasions so far; Australia have grabbed a triumph only once to this day, and the remaining three matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on August 5, 2021, when the Stars and Stripes earned the bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after overcoming the Matildas 4-3 at the Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Kashima, Japan. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the third time this year, this time in an International Friendly.

Australia vs USWNT: Date

The 2021 International Friendly game between Australia and USWNT will be played on Friday, November 26, 2021, at the Stadium Australia in Sydney.

Australia vs USWNT: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Australia vs USWNT for La Liga 2021-22

The game to be played between Australia and USWNT in an International Friendly 2021, will be broadcast on Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2 in the United States.