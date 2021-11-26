Australia and the USWNT will clash off today at Stadium Australia in another 2021 International Friendly. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Australia will meet with the USWNT at the Stadium Australia in Sydney in an International Friendly today, November 26, 2021, at 11:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this unique women's soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US.

This will be their 11th overall meeting. There are no surprises here as the United States women's national soccer team are the heavy favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on six occasions so far; Australia have grabbed a triumph only once to this day, and the remaining three matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on August 5, 2021, when the Stars and Stripes earned the bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after overcoming the Matildas 4-3 at the Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Kashima, Japan. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the third time this year, this time in a 2021 International Friendly.

Australia vs USWNT: Match Information

Date: Friday, October 26, 2021

Time: 11:00 PM (ET)

Location: Stadium Australia, Sydney

Australia vs USWNT: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

Australia vs USWNT: Storylines

This will be the 14th match on international duty for Australia this year. They have eight losses, three wins, and an identical number of three games ended in a tie. Meanwhile, the US female soccer side have been very busy playing friendly international games this year. They have appeared in a total of 13, emerging victorious 11 times, and drawing twice.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to June 10, 1995, when the USA claimed a 4-1 triumph in an International Friendly. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see who gets to be the better side out of the two in this International Friendly.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Australia vs USWNT in the U.S.

The 2021 International Friendly match between Australia and USWNT, to be played today, at the Stadium Australia in Sydney, will be broadcast by Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2 in the United States.

Australia vs USWNT: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of the USWNT. FanDuel see them as the lone favorites to win and thus, they have given them -185 odds. The home side Australia, meanwhile, have a whopping +390 odds to cause an upset, while a tie would result in an equally impressive +320 payout.

FanDuel Australia +390 Tie +320 USWNT -185

* Odds via FanDuel