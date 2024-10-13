Austria vs Norway: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Austria will face off against Norway in League B’s Matchday 4 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans can tune in to watch the action live on TV or stream it online, with availability depending on their country.
Norway finally hit their stride in the tournament with a commanding 3-0 win over Slovenia, a performance more in line with the expectations surrounding their talented squad led by Erling Haaland.
The victory puts Norway in prime position to win the group, but their biggest test lies ahead as they face their closest challengers, Austria. The Austrians know this match is a must-win if they hope to overtake Norway and clinch the top spot, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown.
Austria vs Norway: Kick-Off Time in Your country
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (October 14)
Austria: 8:45 PM
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 14)
Canada: 2:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (October 14)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 14)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 14)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Austria vs Norway: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Austria: ORF TVthek, ORF eins
Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: Molotov, Free, L’Equipe
Germany: DAZN Germany
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
International: UEFA.tv, YouTube, Sport 24 Extra
Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV 2 Live
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV3
South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Football
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English 2
USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports, ViX