UEFA Nations League

Austria vs Norway: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Austria face Norway in League B's Matchday 4 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Catch all the live action online, with streaming options available in your country.

Erling Haaland of Norway
© IMAGO / Sports Press PhotoErling Haaland of Norway

By Leonardo Herrera

Austria will face off against Norway in League B’s Matchday 4 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans can tune in to watch the action live on TV or stream it online, with availability depending on their country.

[Watch Austria vs Norway for free in the USA on Fubo]

Norway finally hit their stride in the tournament with a commanding 3-0 win over Slovenia, a performance more in line with the expectations surrounding their talented squad led by Erling Haaland.

The victory puts Norway in prime position to win the group, but their biggest test lies ahead as they face their closest challengers, Austria. The Austrians know this match is a must-win if they hope to overtake Norway and clinch the top spot, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown.

Austria vs Norway: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (October 14)

Austria: 8:45 PM

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 14)

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (October 14)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 14)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 14)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Austria vs Norway: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Austria: ORF TVthek, ORF eins

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: Molotov, Free, L’Equipe

Germany: DAZN Germany

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

International: UEFA.tv, YouTube, Sport 24 Extra

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV 2 Live

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV3

South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Football

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English 2

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports, ViX

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

