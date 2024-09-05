Azerbaijan vs Sweden: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Azerbaijan play against Sweden in the League A Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Here's how and where you can catch the action live online from various regions around the globe.

Azerbaijan face Sweden in what will be the opening match of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage, kicking off their League A campaign. Here’s how you can watch the action unfold, whether on TV or through live streaming in your region.

Swedish soccer has hit an unexpected low, now finding itself in League C—a far cry from the optimism following their qualification for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. What seemed like the dawn of a resurgence has instead turned into a troubling downward spiral, leaving the team and its fans grappling with a harsh reality.

Determined to reverse their fortunes, Sweden are eyeing a much-needed win to kickstart their campaign for promotion. Standing in their way is Azerbaijan, a team that has shown signs of improvement but remains unproven at higher levels. The Azeris will be confident heading into this matchup, having secured a commanding 3-0 victory in their last meeting, and they’ll be eager to replicate that success.

Azerbaijan vs Sweden: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (September 6)

Azerbaijan: 10:00 PM

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (September 6)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (September 6)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

USA: 12:00 PM (ET)

Azerbaijan vs Sweden: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Azerbaijan: CBC Sport Azerbaijan

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Canada: DAZN Canada

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Indonesia: Vision+

International: UEFA.tv

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV1

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, TV6 Sweden

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Xtra

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports, ViX

