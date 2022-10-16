In one of the most expected sporting events of the year, the 2022 Ballon d'Or ceremony is finally here. Read this article to find out how and where to watch or live stream the spectacular gala from Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.

Everything is ready for the long awaited ceremony of the 2022 Ballon d'Or. This award to the best player in the world is presented annually by the prestigious French magazine, 'France Football'. The 66th edition represents a historic moment for the sport and will take place on Monday, October 17 at 2:30 PM (ET). The spectacular venue for the event is the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France. Here you can find all the details to watch or live stream the gala. In the US, you can enjoy the broadcast on Paramount+ (7-day free trial).

The 2022 Ballon d'Or will crown a new monarch. After Lionel Messi won the award last year, there seems to be a clear front-runner to reclaim the trophy at home. Since 1998 with Zinedine Zidane, a French player has never won the Golden Ball, but, most certainly, that's about to change. Karim Benzema had a spectacular season as Real Madrid's leader to win the 2021-2022 Champions League and the 2021-2022 La Liga. Only a tremendous surprise could take away the prize from his hands.

Although Karim Benzema is the favorite, there are other names in the radar such as Thibaut Courtois, Kevin de Bruyne, Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappé, Vinicius Jr and Sadio Mané. For the first time in almost a decade, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are out of the race.

How and where to watch or live stream the 2022 Ballon d'Or ceremony?

The broadcast of the 2022 Ballon d'Or ceremony will be available for the US on Paramount+ (7-day free trial). Another option in the United States and every other country in the world is the YouTube channel and official website of prestigious L'Equipe.