Barbados and Antigua and Barbuda meet in the Group Stage of the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League. This game will take place at Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet. The home team needs to show that this year will be better than the previous one. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+.

Barbados want to play better in this new edition of the Nations League after a poor result in the 2019-20 edition where they could barely win a game out of four in the group stage.

Antigua and Barbuda outperformed Barbuda in the past season of the tournament with two wins and outside of the Nations League they won a couple of games in 2021 against the US Virgin Islands and Grenada in the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers.

Barbados vs Antigua and Barbuda: Date

Barbados and Antigua and Barbuda play for the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League on Thursday, June 2 at Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet. The home team hasn't won a game in four years, but the visitors are in better shape at 2-1 in the last three international games.

Barbados vs Antigua and Barbuda: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Barbados vs Antigua and Barbuda at the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League

This game for the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League, Barbados and Antigua and Barbuda at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet on Thursday, June 2, will be broadcast in the US by Paramount+

