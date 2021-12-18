Barcelona are edging closer to agreeing the transfer of Edinson Cavani in January as a replacement for Sergio Aguero. However, they may not stop there, as Barca are eying a double-swoop, having set their eyes on another Manchester United player who could join the Uruguayan striker.

Barcelona are not in the ideal financial situation at the moment, but their name and status in European soccer bring a lot of value. Meanwhile, Manchester United, obviously, has great players, but they are currently dissatisfied with their status at the English club.

The Red Devils' striker Edinson Cavani will reportedly move to the Camp Nou in January, after being relegated to a supporting position in previous months, as Cristiano Ronaldo has established himself as United's first-choice striker since his return to the club in the summer.

He signed a new one-year contract last season, but since the beginning of the season, he has played in only five matches in the Premier League, twice as a starter, and scored one goal. It certainly seems too little for the Uruguayan, although he will celebrate his 35th birthday in February. He would surely have a lot more space at Barcelona, especially after the forced end of Sergio Aguero's career.

Barcelona willing to double swoop for Manchester United players

However, it seems as though the Blaugrana aren't done shopping in Manchester. According to the Spanish publications Diario AS and MARCA, Marcus Rashford is the latest wish of the leader of the Catalan giant Barcelona, Xavi Hernandez. The 24-year-old striker is reportedly unhappy with United's treatment.

After all, this is not the first time Rashford has been linked with the Catalans. The successor to Dutch expert, Ronald Koeman is reportedly aware that Barca don't have the necessary financial power to splash €80 million for the Englishman's asking price, so Xavi would be willing to let his duo, midfielder Philippe Coutinho and defender Samuel Umtiti, go in the opposite direction.

Interestingly, when asked once by The Guardian, if he would fancy a move to Barcelona, Rashford opted not to close the door: "I would never say no. Other than United, I’m a big fan of Real Madrid and Barcelona, because they have always had great players and played attractive soccer. Everybody watches Real Madrid and Barcelona.”