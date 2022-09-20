Barcelona could continue to face changes in the near future as club legend Sergio Busquets may be playing his final season at Camp Nou. According to a report, the Cules already have two options in mind to replace him.

Xavi Hernandez has already turned Barcelona around. When he took over in November last year, the roster was weak and the team left much to be desired on the pitch. Now, the Blaugrana look like a competitive team again.

This summer, Barca recruited world-class talent in Robert Lewandowski, while making other top signings in Raphinha, Andreas Christensen, Jules Kounde, among others. But more changes are expected to be made in the near future.

Having entered the final year of his contract, Sergio Busquets could be on his way out at the end of the season. Therefore, Barcelona have reportedly identified two potential replacements for the 34-year-old midfielder.

Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad)

According to Marca, Barcelona see Martin Zubimendi as a possible target in case Busquets leaves the club in 2023. Zubimendi, 23, could be a great option for the future after making a name for himself at Real Sociedad.

However, landing him may not be an easy task. Zubimendi has a release clause of €60 million and his club looks unwilling to negotiate for a lower fee, even though his market value is €30m (via Transfermarkt).

Ruben Neves (Wolves)

The report adds that Ruben Neves is also on the radar of the Catalans. The Portuguese midfielder has been at Wolves since 2017, which is why it looks like a matter of time before he takes a bigger step in his career.

Neves, 25, doesn't have a release clause in his contract, so Barca would have to negotiate directly with the Premier League outfit. Joan Laporta's great relationship with Neves' agent, Jorge Mendes, could be benefitial for the Blaugranas. But then again, all of this may depend on what Busquets decides to do next year.