Juventus center-back Matthijs de Ligt has never lived up to the expectations at the Serie A and his future could be somewhere else. According to reports, there's a special clause in his contract in case Barcelona show interest.

He made his way to Juventus in the summer of 2019 as one of the most promising players on the planet following a breakout year at Ajax. However, Matthijs de Ligt has left a lot to be desired in Turin and he could be on his way out.

The Serie A giants reportedly need to cash in and de Ligt, who is still a valuable player given his youth, might help them raise some funds. His €120 million ($135m) release clause, however, has haunted a number of clubs.

And that will only become worse next summer when it increases to €140m ($158m). However, Spanish outlet Sport claims there's another clause in that deal in case Barcelona want to sign de Ligt, which would see them sign him for much less.

Report: de Ligt has a special clause in his Juventus contract for a potential Barcelona interest

Albert Masnou of Sport reports that when de Ligt signed for Juventus, his agent Mino Raiola reached an agreement with the Italian club to include a special €75 million ($84m) release clause for Barcelona.

The La Liga giants have already shown interest in de Ligt before he moved to Turin in 2019, when the Cules had to choose between him or Frenkie de Jong as they couldn't afford both of them.

And they were linked with him again over the last few months, as Barca manager Xavi Hernandez is facing rebuild at Camp Nou. But the club is still battling with a financial crisis and €75m might be too expensive anyway. Besides, the report adds that de Ligt makes €8 million ($9m) per season, while Barcelona are trying to reduce their wage bill.