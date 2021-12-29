Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement in principle with a Chelsea veteran who Xavi Hernandez looked eager to sign. His deal is up in the summer, so it would be another free transfer for the Cules.

Changes are expected to be made in Barcelona again, but hopefully it's for good this time. Xavi Hernandez took the reins of the team halfway through a turbulent season in which Ronald Koeman left the club in a tough spot.

The damage was done and Xavi couldn't prevent the Cules from dropping to the UEFA Europa League following a dismal start to the UEFA Champions League. However, he is slowly getting his club back on track.

While the future of several players seems to be hanging by a thread, the Catalans face a challenging outlook when it comes to make signings. That's why they target low-cost options, such as future free agents.

Report: Barcelona reach agreement in principle with Chelsea veteran to join Xavi's side next summer

The Ferran Torres acquisition from Manchester City will probably be an exception at Camp Nou for a long time. The club is still suffering the impact of its financial crisis. So, from now on, Barca may have to use the little money they got wisely.

Out-of-contract players, therefore, became a great alternative for them at the time of attempting new signings. Xavi has reportedly identified Chelsea veteran Cesar Azpilicueta as an interesting target and it looks like negotiations have advanced fast.

According to Gerard Romero, Barcelona and Azpilicueta have already reached an agreement in principle. The journalist, however, noted that the Spanish defender has yet to resolve some personal matters.

Captain of Chelsea and winner of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League, Azpilicueta emerged as an attractive option for Barcelona not only because he's heading into the final six months of his contract but also due to the fact that he can offer Xavi the possibility of playing with four or three at the back.