After the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo made a shocking decision when he decided to play with Al Nassr. The Portuguese legend wanted to start a soccer revolution at Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are on their own transformation process in the second full year of Xavi as coach. They’re trying to revamp the team with spectacular signings such as Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo.

However, in a very strange episode on social media, Barcelona mentioned Cristiano Ronaldo after a peculiar error following a victory in La Liga against Betis.

Barcelona’s viral mistake with Cristiano Ronaldo during La Liga’s game

Barcelona had a brilliant performance in a 5-0 win against Betis on Matchday 5 of La Liga. The goals were scored by Joao Felix, Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres, Raphinha and Joao Cancelo.

After that game, the club made a big mistake in his Spanish official account at X. Though Betis had no goals, they put Ansu Fati and Cristiano Ronaldo as scorers of their rivals.

Fati is playing with Brighton in the Premier League and CR7 at Al Nassr. So, this didn’t make sense at all. In the picture, Fati and Cristiano are registered as scorers in minute 55′. Of course, it was a clear editing error which immediately went viral.