Xavi Hernandez seems to be on the verge of becoming the new Barcelona manager and reports from Spain claim he already has a shortlist of potential signings. Paul Pogba would headline that list as his deal with Manchester United runs out next summer.

Barcelona are in rebuild mode again after Ronald Koeman's sacking. The Dutchman has failed to turn the club's fortunes around as Barca are in a tough spot both in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, leaving a challenging task for the new manager.

Club icon Xavi Hernandez seems to be just one step away from taking the helm at Camp Nou and he knows he'll have a tough job ahead of him. Barcelona have been struggling to get results and their performances on the field have left a lot to be desired.

Besides, El Blaugrana are facing a delicate financial situation that has also prevented them from building a more competitive squad in the summer. But Xavi reportedly has a shortlist of potential signings anyway, hoping that the club can make them possible.

Paul Pogba reportedly headlines Xavi's shortlist for Barcelona

According to El Nacional, Xavi wants to land Paul Pogba at the end of the season, when his current deal with Manchester United expires. It seems unlikely he'll extend his stay at Old Trafford, although it doesn't look easy for Barca as Juventus, Real Madrid, and PSG would also go after him.

As long as he doesn't sign a new deal with the Premier League giants, it would be feasible for Barca as they'd only have to take care of his contract and signing bonus. The other targets on Xavi's wishlisht, on the other hand, look more complicated.

The Spanish outlet claims Erling Haaland also appears on this list, but Barca would be unable to afford his €75m release clause next summer. If they raise the funds, though, they might have a shot as his agent Mino Raiola has a good relationship with Laporta.

Dani Olmo, on the other hand, seems to have more chances of landing at Camp Nou in winter. Barcelona made a late bid to sign him on the transfer deadline day in the summer but Leipzig weren't satisfied. Olmo, who emerged from La Masia, is understood to be looking forward to joining Barca, so it remains to be seen whether the club can place the right bid or if Leipzig accept a loan with an option to buy.

And last but not least, El Catalan also claims that Jules Kounde is part of this shortlist. However, the price tag Sevilla set for him looks practically unaffordable, as the La Liga rivals want at least €80m. Chelsea are also interested in him after failing to materialize a deal in the last transfer window.