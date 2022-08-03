Despite currently having five central defenders including the latest arrival, Jules Kounde on their roster, Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing the sixth one this summer. However, it will be neither Marcos Alonso nor Cesar Azpilicueta,

There is no doubt that Barcelona have been one of the most talked-about clubs in this summer transfer market. Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, Franck Kessie, and Raphinha are just a few of the players that have joined the Blaugrana over the past month.

There is still a long way to go in August for them to preserve their position as the market's most recognized brand. For example, they would benefit from the addition of two additional players in Chelsea duo Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta, all of whom would add to the defensive line's strength.

What is interesting is that when Jules Kounde arrived from Sevilla only days ago, the Spaniards seemed to have ended their summer transfer market hunt for a top-quality central defender. However, it appears as though they are yet to finish their shopping in the defensive area.

Barcelona make offer for Inigo Martinez

The combination of Inigo Martinez's La Liga experience and his shown leadership abilities has made him a top pick for Xavi Hernandez. As the Blaugrana have officially contacted Athletic Club to explore a prospective deal for Inigo Martinez, the Basque side are aware of the interest in their defender.

Within a year of the expiration of his contract with a buyout clause of €80 million, Martinez will be free to leave the club on a Bosman deal. Inigo, who has been valued at €25 million by Transfermarkt, has been a consistent performer in La Liga since joining Athletic Club from Real Sociedad almost four years ago.

The 31-year-old centre-back has appeared in 158 games, scoring six goals and providing seven assists. Because he's nearing the end of his deal with the Basques, Martinez's future at San Mames is questionable. The issue has drawn the attention of Barcelona who have already tabled an offer to the prized player, according to Spanish outlet Sport.

Barcelona CEO Mateu Alemany phoned Jon Berasategi and informed him that they had offered him €15 million plus incentives. Because Inigo Martinez's contract expires in June 2023, the team is offering a modest salary.

It has also been reported that the player, who is eager to join the Blaugranas, has no intentions to extend his contract and intends to leave the club at the end of the current season. Otherwise, on January 1 of the following year, the defender will be able to sign a pre-agreement with any side. Meanwhile, if Gerard Pique decides to leave the Catalan giants at the conclusion of the current season, they will attempt to sign Martinez for free in the summer of 2023.