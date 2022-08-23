The summer transfer window is still open and Barcelona don't seem to be done yet. According to a report, they could involve USMNT right-back Sergiño Dest in a swap deal with a Bundesliga club.

Following one of the most complicated seasons in recent memory, Barcelona are ready to challenge for silverware again. This summer, Xavi Hernandez went all in to upgrade his squad for the 2022-23 season.

After landing free agents Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie, Barca pulled off the signings of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Jules Kounde. But the transfer window is still open, and they are expected to explore more options before the deadline day.

Xavi reportedly wants to strengthen at right-back, a position that is currently covered by Sergi Roberto and Sergiño Dest. The USMNT defender, however, could be sent to the Bundesliga as part of a swap deal.

Report: Barcelona willing to trade Sergiño Dest to the Bundesliga

According to Sport, Barcelona have offered Sergiño Dest to Borussia Dortmund in return for Thomas Meunier. The Belgian defender seems to be Xavi's priority target at the position, which is why he would send the American right-back in the other direction.

Dortmund, who are reluctant to let him go, set a €15 million asking price as they have little wiggle room to find a replacement at this point. Therefore, Barca reportedly came up with this possible solution.

By offering Dest in exchange, not only they save money but it also gives Dortmund the possibility of replacing Meunier without going into the market. Whether the German side is interested in the trade remains to be seen.

Dest, 21, joined Barcelona in the summer of 2020 for a reported $23.10 million. He has made 72 appearances since then, but never established himself in the starting lineup. His contract with Barca expires in June, 2025.