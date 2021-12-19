Barcelona had previously already identified the ideal candidate to replace Sergio Aguero in January. They will now meet with Manchester United to begin negotiations over a certain striker.

In the coming days, Barcelona are expected to hold talks with Manchester United's management to explore a potential Edinson Cavani transfer.

Cavani is thought to have been picked by the Spanish giants as a successor for Sergio Aguero, who was forced to retire from the sport earlier this week owing to a heart issue.

According to reports, the Blaugrana have already made contact with the 34-year-old striker, and he has accepted a lucrative contract offer to join the club in the January transfer window.

However, the two teams have yet to have negotiations over a transfer price, which Catalan publication, Sport believes will begin in the coming few days.

Manchester United to lend helping hand to Barcelona in Cavani deal

The report adds that the La Liga struggling giants want to see how the Uruguayan veteran has healed from his recent Achilles injury before making a decision. The Uruguay international was supposed to return to play this week, but coronavirus outbreaks forced Manchester United to postpone their past two games.

Another player on the struggling La Liga giants' radar is Manchester City's Ferran Torres but is it Cavani who is seen as a more cost-effective option given the club's financial difficulties. The Red Devils, meantime, are willing to pay the forward's salary six months early, since his current contract is set to expire at the conclusion of the season.