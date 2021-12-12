Barcelona are on the hunt for a new striker in January following the unfortunate news of Sergio Aguero's heart problems. Thus, they have set their eyes on a Manchester United reject.

2021/22 La Liga season strugglers and new Europa League entry, Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing a new forward in the January transfer window, as club legend and current head coach Xavi Hernandez attempts to take advantage of the mid-season market.

Their main summer signing, Sergio Aguero, who joined as a free agent after leaving Manchester City, was diagnosed with heart arrhythmia, and the Blaugrana are desperate to find a replacement. As a result, they have already held initial talks with Edinson Cavani of Manchester United.

The Uruguayan ace is open to the possibility of joining Barcelona on a six-month loan in January, according to the Spanish newspaper Diario AS. The 34-year-old forward is willing to accept substantially reduced earnings in order to assist the La Liga side in meeting the Financial Fair Play requirements.

Barcelona identify Sergio Aguero's replacement in Edinson Cavani

Cavani, who presently makes £190,000-a-week, moved to Man Utd at the start of the previous campaign and was instrumental in the Red Devils' promotion to second place in the Premier League standings. He has a contract at Old Trafford expiring in summer 2022, and he is yet to sign a new deal, implying that a transfer elsewhere might be imminent ahead of next season.

The veteran netted 17 times in all competitions, however, he has been reduced to a supporting role in recent months, with Cristiano Ronaldo establishing himself as United's first-choice striker since his summer comeback.

In recent weeks, Barca have been connected with Manchester City's Ferran Torres, but it appears that a move for Cavani will be their top priority at the start of the new year. It is also suggested that if the Catalan giants fail to lure him in January, they are expected to try to recruit him on a permanent basis after the conclusion of the season.